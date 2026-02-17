Russian spy exposed in Poland for collecting data on defence facilities

Employees of the Internal Security Agency of Poland have referred to court materials concerning 29-year-old Polish citizen Viktor Z., who is suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence.

This was reported by Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the Polish Special Services Coordinator, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

What information did he collect?

"Viktor Z. collected and transmitted information via Internet messengers about the functioning of facilities that are important for Poland's defense... During the investigation, it was established that he collected and transmitted information about the location and technical security measures of Bydgoszcz Airport, Military Aviation Plant No. 2, and Nitro-Chem chemical plants in Bydgoszcz. The man also expressed his willingness to transmit information about the location of military facilities, in particular the NATO Joint Forces Training Center in Bydgoszcz," he explained.

The actions taken by ABW employees in early June last year prevented the defendant from continuing his activities.

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The case has been referred to court.

The indictment has already been submitted to the district court in Bydgoszcz. The defendant faces a sentence ranging from 8 years to life imprisonment.

The investigation into this case was initiated on the basis of internal materials and was conducted by the ABW delegation in Bydgoszcz under the supervision of the Mazovian branch of the State Prosecutor's Office.