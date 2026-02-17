The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has distributed a document among EU member states listing the concessions Russia should make during diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine, mediated by the US.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which reviewed the text of the document, according to Censor.NET.

The document, entitled "Key European interests in ensuring comprehensive, fair and lasting peace and security on the continent", stresses that there can be no peace or security "without the EU at the negotiating table and without taking into account the EU's key interests". The publication describes the approach as "maximalist."

One European diplomat noted that Brussels is effectively responding to Moscow's "maximalist demands" on Ukraine. Another official stressed that achieving peace requires not only concessions from Kyiv, but also concrete steps from Russia.

Territorial integrity and demilitarization

The section "Russia will respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states" states that if the number of Ukrainian troops is limited or they are withdrawn from certain areas, Russia must take similar steps.

The document also contains a requirement not to allow the de jure recognition of the occupied Ukrainian territories and provides for their demilitarization.

European security and Belarus

The section "A Secure and Stable Europe" calls on Russia to cease its disinformation campaigns, sabotage, cyberattacks, airspace violations, and interference in elections in European countries and neighboring states.

Separately, there is a requirement for the absence of nuclear weapons in Belarus and a ban on Russian military presence and deployment of forces in Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Armenia.

Read more: War in Ukraine will not end by summer, as United States would like, - NBC News

War crimes, reparations, and domestic policy of the Russian Federation

The document emphasizes the need for no amnesty for war crimes and for international investigators to be given access to the sites where they were allegedly committed. It also stresses that Russian domestic law cannot take precedence over international obligations.

With regard to reparations, the EU demands that Russia compensate for the damage and contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as compensate European states and companies for the damage caused and for environmental losses.

The last set of demands concerns the internal situation in Russia: holding free and fair elections under international monitoring, releasing political prisoners, returning deported civilians and children, ensuring freedom of the media, repealing the law on "foreign agents," stopping the falsification of history, and fully cooperating in the investigation of the murders of opposition leaders. a2>, ensuring freedom of the media, repealing the law on "foreign agents," ending the falsification of history, and full cooperation in the investigation of the murders of opposition leaders Alexei Navalny and Boris Nemtsov.

The document is expected to be discussed by EU ambassadors on February 17, and some of its provisions may be submitted for consideration by the bloc's foreign ministers during a meeting in Brussels on February 23.