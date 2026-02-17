Murder of children in Lviv region: investigators are establishing details of tragedy, examinations are being conducted. PHOTOS

Investigators are examining the details of the murder of children in the Zolochiv district of the Lviv region. A series of expert examinations are being conducted.

This was reported to Censor.NET by the regional prosecutor's office.

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What is known?

During the investigation of the murder, investigators are paying particular attention to a series of expert examinations that should provide answers to questions about both the mechanism of the incident and its possible preconditions.

The head of the Lviv region prosecutor's office, Mykola Meret, said that in such cases, no conclusion can be based on assumptions.

"That is why a series of forensic medical and forensic ballistic examinations have been appointed, which will allow for the most accurate reconstruction of the circumstances of the tragedy," he said.

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Which examinations are being conducted?

Forensic ballistic examination — to establish all details of weapon use, shot trajectories, and the mechanism of injury;

Forensic medical examinations — to confirm the causes of death and the time of demise;

Toxicological studies — regarding the presence or absence of alcohol or other substances in the bodies of the deceased.

The mobile phones of the deceased will also be examined to establish a complete picture of events on the eve of the tragedy, possible contacts, messages, or signals regarding conflict situations.

Law enforcement officers are questioning the mother of the children, the family's inner circle, and fellow villagers. The investigation is working through all versions, including a possible family conflict on the previous day.

"The Prosecutor's Office ensures that the investigation is not only swift but, above all, maximally accurate and evidence-based, establishing all causes and possible preconditions of this tragedy," the head of the regional prosecutor's office concluded.







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What preceded it?

Earlier, on 15 February, two children and their father were found shot dead in the village of Stanislavchyk, Zolochiv district, Lviv region.

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