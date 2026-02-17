137 combat engagements on frontline in day: enemy attacks most actively in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 137 combat engagements have taken place.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike, using 28 missiles, launched 50 airstrikes, and dropped 109 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,847 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,538 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 75 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 53 combat engagements have taken place on front line – General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, and in the direction of Okhrimivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the Kupiansk direction, toward Kurylivka and Novoosynove. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped six attacks in the area of Zarichne and toward Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, Dronivka, and Sviato-Pokrovske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians attempted three times to advance on our troops’ positions in the area of Stupochky and toward Novodmytrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 13 assaults on our defenders’ positions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Ivanopillia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,255,340 people (+890 per day), 11,678 tanks, 37,323 artillery systems, 24,045 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia, and toward Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction today our troops eliminated 26 occupiers and wounded 12; destroyed 96 UAVs, nine vehicles, 24 units of special equipment, two UAV control points, and one ammunition depot; also hit two artillery systems, ten vehicles, and nine enemy personnel shelters.

Fighting in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four occupier attacks in the areas of Ternove, Rybne, and toward Danylivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. Havrylivka and Fedorivske were struck by guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, 29 occupier attacks took place in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluki, Zelene, and toward Zaliznychne and Varvarivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing. Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhna Tersa, Myrne, and Charivne were subjected to enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Veselianka, Liubymivka, and Myrivka were struck by guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more: Oil terminal in Krasnodar Territory and Pantsir-S1 missile defense system in Crimea were hit, - General Staff