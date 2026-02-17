Since beginning of day, 53 combat engagements have taken place on front line – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff’s press center.

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Shelling

The enemy carried out artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular targeting the areas of the settlements of Zarichchia and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region; Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Prohres, Ryzhivka, Budky and Kucherivka in Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units.

Read more: Enemy Ka-27 helicopter and three UAV control points destroyed, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory and in the direction of Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks by the invaders in the area of Zarichne and towards Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked four times in the areas of Yampil, Zakytne and Platonivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance on our positions towards Novodmytrivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,254,450 people (+1,180 per day), 11,676 tanks, 37,319 artillery systems, 24,042 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 11 attempts to push our forces from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne and Filiia, and towards Novyi Donbas and Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled eight attacks.

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the area of Ternove. Havrylivka and Fedorivske were struck by guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke and towards Zaliznychne and Varvarivka. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out strikes on Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhna Tersa, Myrne and Charivne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations. Veselianka was struck by guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack.

"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions," the statement reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,252,020 people (+1,070 per day), 11,668 tanks, 37,282 artillery systems, 24,031 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS