AFU thwarted attempted breakthrough in Hryshyne: approximately 10 occupiers eliminated, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

The enemy continues to exert pressure on Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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As noted, Russian units are using several routes of advance, operating in small assault groups. Ukrainian troops in the defence zone of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are detecting and destroying the enemy during attempts to infiltrate and establish a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement.

The enemy attempted to infiltrate Hryshyne

"Recently, taking advantage of the fog, the enemy tried to infiltrate Hryshyne once again. Defence forces eliminated about 10 occupiers who were hiding in private houses and non-residential premises in the eastern part of the settlement," the report said.

Read more: Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

In particular, a Leopard tank crew from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade engaged the enemy.

Elimination of Russian troops

Units of the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces also struck enemy shelters using Nemesis and Heavy Shot drone bombers. The targets were identified thanks to the work of the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade's reconnaissance units.

Read more: Defence forces repelled enemy near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove. Enemy advanced near Berestok, - DeepState. MAP