AFU are launching counterattacks in Zaporizhzhia direction, - Defence Forces

Currently, Ukrainian troops are conducting active combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia region, but there is no question of a full-scale counteroffensive.

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According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ivan Tymochko, Chairman of the Reserve Land Forces Council of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on "Кyiv24". TV.

Counterattack on the enemy's frontline units

According to him, the Defence Forces are launching counterattacks against the Russian frontline units in this area.

"If the occupiers get cut off somewhere during the cold spell, even in a single settlement, it will mean certain death from frostbite. This is a well-chosen moment for counterattacks against enemy forces," the military official explained.

Read more: Russian forces step up drone and artillery strikes in Huliaipole direction, Voloshyn says

Russia actively attacked, Ukraine responds

Tymochko pointed out that earlier, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, had identified the occupiers' offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction as a priority. Russian troops deployed a large amount of resources there. The Russians actively advanced in this direction for over two months. Tymochko added that because of this, Ukrainian defenders had to launch a counterattack.

What preceded it?

Recently, Russian propaganda outlets have begun claiming that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn emphasised that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not conducting a counteroffensive, but are reducing the so-called "grey zone" in the Huliaipole direction.

Read more: No Russian attacks were recorded on four sections of the front line. A total of 142 combat engagements, - General Staff. MAP