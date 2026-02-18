Putin still believes he is winning and is prepared to fight for Donbas for another two years, - NYT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is prepared to fight for Donbas for two years in order to completely occupy it.

This is reported by The New York Times, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Details

Military officials and Western intelligence representatives say that the Russian dictator still believes he is winning.

According to them, Putin is convinced that even if it takes 18 months to two years to completely occupy the Donbas, this time will work in Russia's favor.

Putin believes that every day of fighting and every night when Russia strikes Ukraine's energy infrastructure and residential buildings gives him more advantages in this war, journalists note.

Read more: Putin is "slave to war": it is centre of his attention, - Zelenskyy

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