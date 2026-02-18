Putin still believes he is winning and is prepared to fight for Donbas for another two years, - NYT
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is prepared to fight for Donbas for two years in order to completely occupy it.
This is reported by The New York Times, as relayed by Censor.NET.
Details
Military officials and Western intelligence representatives say that the Russian dictator still believes he is winning.
According to them, Putin is convinced that even if it takes 18 months to two years to completely occupy the Donbas, this time will work in Russia's favor.
Putin believes that every day of fighting and every night when Russia strikes Ukraine's energy infrastructure and residential buildings gives him more advantages in this war, journalists note.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that the US proposed the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas as one of the points of its peace plan.
- Initially, it was proposed that in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment on the date of this agreement would be the de facto recognized line of contact. The Russian Federation must withdraw its troops from the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions for this agreement to enter into force.
- As explained by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia wants Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region, while the US is offering a compromise – a free economic zone. If there is no agreement on "staying where we are", then a free economic zone can only be accepted by referendum.
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