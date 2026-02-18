Defence forces control Berestok in Donetsk region, enemy attempts to infiltrate, - "East" Grouping of Troops

The defense forces are taking appropriate measures to prevent Russian assault groups from infiltrating the town of Berestok in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" Grouping of Troops, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

What is known?

"Berestok is currently controlled by the Defense Forces, but the enemy is trying to infiltrate in small groups, occupy the space between positions, or fortify themselves in buildings. At the same time, our Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations and the enemy is being destroyed," he explained.

According to Shapoval, as of today, it is difficult to determine the number of attackers attempting to enter Berestok.

"It is impossible to say the exact number because they are entering this settlement from three sides," the spokesman added.

Read more: Russian troops have intensified efforts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - "East" Grouping of Troops

He also noted that with the change in weather conditions, when snow fell, it became easier for the Unmanned Systems Forces to find and destroy the enemy.

"Despite the enemy's loud statements and alleged 'advances' near the village of Berestok in the Donetsk region, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions, controlling key approaches to the village and preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold," Shapoval concluded.

What preceded it?

On February 18, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had advanced near Berestok.