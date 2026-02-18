Russian troops have intensified efforts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - "East" Grouping of Troops

Photo: Українська правда

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" Grouping of Troops are holding back the enemy's advance, repelling 48 Russian assaults over the past day.

This is stated in the report of the "East" Grouping of Troops on the situation in the area of responsibility on 18 February, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area

Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, over the past day, our soldiers destroyed nine motor vehicles, 24 pieces of special equipment, two UAV control points, an ammunition depot, two artillery systems, ten motor vehicles, and nine enemy personnel shelters in this direction.

Read more: Enemy is increasing pressure on Myrnohrad, - "East" Grouping of Troops

"The enemy has intensified its efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, with the Russians increasing pressure from the settlements of Kotlyne and Rodynske. Ukrainian defence forces are countering these enemy intentions. In particular, enhanced aerial reconnaissance and additional mining of likely enemy advance routes are being carried out," the statement said.

At the same time, the Russians continue to attempt to advance in small assault groups from the north-western part of Pokrovsk in the direction of Hryshyne. In the event of enemy infiltration on the outskirts of this settlement, the defence forces detect and destroy the remnants of the Russian occupiers' assault groups. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Read more: Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

The "East" Operational-Tactical Group notes that the Defence Forces are conducting search and strike operations to prevent the invaders from advancing further, destroying military equipment that the Russians are trying to use to support their assault groups.

"Search and strike operations by our units are also continuing in Myrnohrad and its surroundings. The enemy continues to use small infantry groups, which is critically depleting Russian human resources," the Group added.

The situation in other areas

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, Dronivka, and Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops, in the area of the settlement of Stupochky and towards Novodmytrivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Ivanopillia.

Read more: Myrnohrad is being "swallowed up" by Russian troops, city’s defense is drawing to close – DeepState

Russian losses

It is noted that, in general, the occupiers' losses remain the highest in the area of responsibility of the "East" Operational-Tactical Group:

274 occupiers over the past day;

1,647 UAVs of various types destroyed;

101 units of other weapons and equipment.

Read more: Russians advanced near Platonivka and in Myrnohrad. AFU cleared area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske, - DeepState

Defence forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Thirty Russian UAV control points were hit in 24 hours.