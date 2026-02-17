Enemy is increasing pressure on Myrnohrad, - "East" Grouping of Troops

Ukrainian Defence Forces units in the area of responsibility of the ‘East’ Grouping of Troops are holding back the enemy's advance, repelling 69 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Grouping of Troops.

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Situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the directions of the settlements of Toretsk, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, and Filiia.

According to preliminary estimates, over the past day in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 37 occupiers and wounded 16; They destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, two motor vehicles, a command post, and also hit one armoured combat vehicle, one motor vehicle and 45 enemy personnel shelters.

Watch more: Defense Forces hold back enemy in Pokrovsk, enemy unable to conduct direct assaults on Hryshyne – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

Battles for Pokrovsk

As noted, Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search and assault operations are underway, and enemy forces are being eliminated in the city.

"The enemy is using infantry assault groups supported by unmanned aerial vehicles. Fighting continues in certain areas of the northern part of the city.

Enemy units attempting to gather in the southern part of the city are being systematically targeted with fire," the report says.

Read more: Myrnohrad is being "swallowed up" by Russian troops, city’s defense is drawing to close – DeepState

Battles for Myrnohrad

It is also noted that our soldiers are holding certain defensive lines in Myrnohrad.

"The enemy is increasing pressure, trying to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower to encircle and further storm Myrnohrad," added the "East" Grouping of Troops.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of aerial reconnaissance and strike units, the enemy is mostly detected and neutralised in advance. In particular, attempts to break through into the city with armoured vehicles were detected in time, and the enemy's equipment was destroyed.

The necessary forces and means are being used to deter the enemy, and fire damage is being inflicted on the occupiers' concentration points and logistics. Our units are also continuing search and strike operations in Myrnohrad and its surroundings. The enemy continues to use small infantry groups, which is critically depleting Russian human resources.

Read more: Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces