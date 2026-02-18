102 combat engagements on front: enemy most active in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of Wednesday, February 18, the number of enemy attacks on the front has reached 102. The occupiers continue attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory in certain sectors of the front, most actively in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy and inflicting significant losses on it.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Shelling of border areas continues. In the Sumy region, the settlements of Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Starykove, Budky, Yastrubshchyna, Seredyna-Buda and Bachivsk were affected today. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Yasna Poliana, Huta-Studenetska, Huta and Karpovychi came under fire.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 58 strikes on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Enemy Ka-27 helicopter and three UAV control points destroyed, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice toward the settlements of Vilcha and Fyholivka. At present, no further attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced once in the area of Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance toward Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobysheve, Stavky and Zarichne. No assault actions by the enemy are currently observed.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakytne. One of the two attacks is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attempted to advance in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 27 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novopidhorodne. The Defense Forces are holding the enemy back, with 26 attacks already repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times toward Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Two assault actions are ongoing. The areas of Orestopil and Pokrovske were subjected to airstrikes.

See more: 137 combat engagements on frontline in day: enemy attacks most actively in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction , 38 attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Pryluki, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka and Verkhna Tersa. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Verkhna Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kopani and Tersyanka.

in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Pryluki, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka and Verkhna Tersa. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Verkhna Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kopani and Tersyanka. In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked three times. Combat engagements took place near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been observed so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Oil terminal in Krasnodar Territory and Pantsir-S1 missile defense system in Crimea were hit, - General Staff