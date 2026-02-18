Ukraine has allowed Poland to conduct search operations in area of Huta Pieniacka in Lviv region

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted permission to conduct search operations in the area of the former village of Huta Peniatska, now within the villages of Zharkiv and Holubytsia in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture, according to Censor.NET.

The work will be carried out by a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition.

The decision was made after consideration of the application received on February 16, 2026.

The work involves searching for and locating the burial sites of villagers who died during World War II.

"The decision is based on agreements reached by the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical memory. They are recorded in a joint communiqué following the work in 2025 and were confirmed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki on December 19, 2025, in Warsaw," the statement said.

Read more: Rada appointed Berezhna to position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture

The search will be carried out by a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition. Experts will attempt to establish the exact location of the burial site. If remains are found, work will continue in the form of exhumation and subsequent reburial.

The Ministry of Culture added that Ukraine and Poland are also planning other studies on the territory of both countries in 2026.