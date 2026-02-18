Situation in Lyman direction: active fighting continues, but Russians cannot advance - Trehubov
Russian troops are attempting to gain control in the Lyman direction, where active fighting continues, but they are unable to advance.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the United Forces Group, stated this.
Russians are fighting in nearby villages
"The Lyman sector plays a key role in the enemy's plans, as control over it would open access to the northern parts of the Donetsk region. However, the Russians cannot pass it and are fighting only in the nearby villages. Active operations are constantly ongoing there, and they are throwing a large number of people," the spokesperson said.
"Grey zone"
Trehubov noted that a large "grey zone" has formed in this direction, where constant battles continue; however, Ukrainian units are holding their positions and preventing the enemy from advancing.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password