Enemy carried out more than 200 attacks in various directions of front during day, - General Staff. MAP

The defence forces continue to repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, thwarting their plans and inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment in various areas of the front. In total, 237 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 88 air strikes, dropping 270 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,524 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,769 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, including 127 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular near Orestopol, Pokrovsk, Pidhavrylivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Tersianka, Orikhiv, Zirnytsia, and Barvynivka.

Hostilities

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place over the past day, with the enemy carrying out 139 attacks, 11 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. They also carried out two air strikes using five guided aerial bombs.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vilcha, Fyholivka, Zelenе, and Zarubynka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Kurylivka area.

Watch more: Soldiers of 77th Brigade hold line and eliminate enemy personnel in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

The enemy attacked eight times in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka and Pazeno yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, according to updated information, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Bilytske, and Dachne.

Read more: Russian troops have intensified efforts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - "East" Grouping of Troops

The enemy attacked ten times in the Oleksandrivka direction. They attempted to advance towards Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Sosnivka, and Zlahoda.

There were 49 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole direction — in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out four attacks in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy, putting up effective resistance on all sections of the front.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two command posts, three areas of concentration of manpower, an electronic warfare station and an enemy gun.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 830 people. The enemy also lost a tank, three armoured combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 406 unmanned aerial vehicles and 117 vehicles.