Up to $50 billion: Production capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry increased 50 times during full-scale war, - Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian defense industry has demonstrated unprecedented growth during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anna Hvozdiar, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, during a discussion entitled "European Industrial Deterrence: Lessons and Conclusions Directly from Ukraine and Europe" at the Munich Security Conference, where this year's main focus was on political negotiations on the new security architecture of Europe and Ukraine's role in its formation.

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50-fold increase

It is noted that the production capacity of Ukraine's defense industry has increased 50-fold to $50 billion.

According to Hvozdiar, thanks to this growth, domestic manufacturers already provide more than half of the Defense Forces' weapons needs.

Read more: EW equipment integrated into single logistics system: military will receive gear faster – Defense Ministry

Joint production

It is also noted that Ukrainian arms manufacturers concluded several agreements on joint production at the conference:

reconnaissance UAVs,

medium-range strike drones,

multi-rotor drones,

ground-based unmanned systems.

"Ukraine has already proven that it is capable of rapidly scaling up defense production even in the midst of a full-scale war. We are becoming a reliable partner that helps Europe build a state-of-the-art defense system, in particular through the creation of joint ventures to strengthen both our own capabilities and those of our partners," Hvozdiar noted.

Read more: Ukraine resumes controlled arms exports – Umerov

The Ministry of Defense added that partners could see the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry at the Ukrainian House, which temporarily moved from Davos to Munich during the conference. The ZBROYA exhibition was held there, where samples and models of modern Ukrainian weapons, including unmanned systems, were presented. Visitors paid particular attention to the exhibition dedicated to countering Shahed-type drones.