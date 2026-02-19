Krynychne in Zaporizhzhia region is under control of Ukraine, - Southern Defense Forces

The town of Krynychne in the Zaporizhzhia region is under Ukrainian control, and Russian reports are fake.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

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"I want to refute this information because Krynychne is under our control," Voloshyn said.

According to him, widespread claims in Russian public forums about the alleged capture of the settlement are not true. Krynychne is located west of Sviatopetrivka and Staroukrainka, and in order to advance into this area, the enemy must overcome Ukrainian defenses.

Counter-sabotage and offensive actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Over the past day, we have carried out more than 20 search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations, destroying enemy infiltration groups and assault groups that were trying to penetrate deep into our defenses. We also carried out counterattacks, refuting Russian claims that they had captured some territories," Voloshyn emphasized.

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Reducing the gray area and taking proactive measures

The spokesperson added that Ukrainian units are reducing the so-called gray zone and taking preemptive action.

"In some cases, we act preemptively, and in some areas of the line of combat, the enemy thinks that we have organized some kind of counteroffensive, but these are our actions, which are coordinated and coordinated in order to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into our territory," he stressed.

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