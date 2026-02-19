Slovakia extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2027

Slovakia has automatically extended the period of temporary protection for people who fled Ukraine due to the full-scale war unleashed by Russia until March 4, 2027.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to SME.sk.

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The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Slovakia noted that the decision was made in accordance with the implementing decision of the EU Council. At the national level, it was consolidated by a government resolution dated February 21, 2025.

How to check the status and obtain documents

The validity period of temporary protection can be checked via the portal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Slovakia.

After registration, individuals receive a paper confirmation in A4 format. This serves as a temporary residence document and is valid for a maximum of 90 days while the residence card is being manufactured.

Read more: Latvia to cut support for Ukrainian refugees from 2026

If an application for the card was not submitted immediately during registration (for example, due to the lack of a delivery address), it can be done later. In such a case, it is necessary to re-register through the reservation system of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Rights granted by temporary protection

Temporary protection status grants the right to residence, access to healthcare, education, and the labor market in Slovakia.

Read more: Ireland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2027