Ukraine and Canada signed memorandum on deepening strategic partnership in energy

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada Tim Hodgson signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the sidelines of the IEA Ministerial Meeting.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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New opportunities

According to Shmyhal, the document opens new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of nuclear and renewable energy, the oil and gas sector, infrastructure reconstruction and protection, energy efficiency, and innovation.

"This is a long-term tool for attracting Canadian technology, investment, expertise, and implementing joint projects," he said.

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Protection of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure

In addition, Shmyhal and Hodgson discussed an initiative aimed at strengthening the protection and resilience of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure through the deployment of reinforced protective structures, personnel shelters, and active defense systems.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the implementation of this initiative will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's energy security, while simultaneously opening opportunities for Canadian industry and investment.

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