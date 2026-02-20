New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia and Iran, lowering oil prices

New Zealand added 23 people and 13 companies from Russia and Iran to its sanctions list and set a price cap on Russian oil at $44.10, the same as the EU.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the country's Foreign Ministry.

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The agency notes that since February 20, changes have been made to the list of sanctions, introducing restrictions against 23 citizens, 13 companies, and 100 ships.

It is also noted that, starting today, the maximum price for crude oil of Russian origin has been reduced from $47.60 to $44.10 per barrel.

According to the updated register of organizations and individuals subject to New Zealand's economic restrictions, the heads of the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex and several Russian citizens who are employees of Russian intelligence services have been added to the list, as well as three Iranian citizens who are members of the board of directors of Qods Avi, a leading Iranian manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles.

What preceded it?

In October 2025, New Zealand imposed sanctions on 65 ships of the "shadow fleet" and individuals and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea that assist Russia in oil trading and financial transactions.

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