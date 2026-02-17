Russia receives German drone parts despite sanctions, - DIU

Up to 12 transistors manufactured by Infineon Technologies are found in a single "Shahed/Geran" drone.

According to Censor.NET, the supply chains were reported to Deutsche Welle journalists by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Given the aggressor state's plans to produce up to 40,000 combat drones per year, Russia's annual demand for the relevant transistors could reach up to 500,000 units.

Germany – targeted by Russian intelligence services

Germany is one of the world's leading countries actively supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia, condemning Moscow's aggression, and adhering to sanctions. At the same time, the country has traditionally been the focus of heightened attention from Russian special services.

Read more: Russia is changing GPS data to transport sanctioned oil, - Pletenchuk

According to the Ukrainian side, the aggressor is using long-standing connections—agents of influence and shadow lobbyists in business and political circles—to organize schemes for supplying prohibited goods in circumvention of sanctions.

Gray logistics chains through third countries

Such schemes involve setting up front companies and establishing "gray" logistics routes through third countries. This allows Russia to obtain high-quality components for weapons production and continue its war against Ukraine.

The need for tighter control

The situation requires strengthening export control mechanisms and greater coordination between European partners to quickly identify and block Russian schemes.

Earlier, on the War&Sanctions portal, the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published a list of 137 parts from German manufacturers which, according to intelligence reports, are being illegally imported and installed in drones, missiles, and helicopters by the Russians.

Read more: Large-scale "shadow mail" from Germany: journalists expose scheme of illegal deliveries of bedding to Russia





