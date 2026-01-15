Russia is changing GPS data to transport sanctioned oil, - Pletenchuk

Russians are using GPS spoofing technology to transport sanctioned oil so that these ships can avoid punishment.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was announced by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on television.

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GPS spoofing

"There are dangers, serious dangers. They (the Russians) first tested this technology (GPS spoofing, sending interference signals, ed.) quite seriously in the eastern part of the Black Sea, and it later became clear that there are several such targets that they are achieving in this way. The first of these is spoofing in order to confuse us. But then the question arises, why do this in the Baltic? Subsequently, an economic component emerged: when you spoof GPS coordinates, no one can actually prove that these particular ships were loaded in this particular port. In this way, they are trying to avoid responsibility for those captains and ships that load sanctioned Russian oil. Because, according to MarineTraffic, it was loaded somewhere in the forest," said Pletenchuk.

Read more: Britain considers using oil from Russia’s ’shadow fleet’ to aid Ukraine - Times

All ships have owners.

According to the spokesperson, the Ukrainian expert committee does not recognize the category of "shadow fleet" because all such vessels have owners. He noted that most of them are located in Europe. According to Pletenchuk, the issue of prosecuting such vessels carrying Russian oil subject to sanctions is a political one.

Read more: Ukrainians from US-detained "shadow fleet" tanker Marinera still at sea, Ukrainian Embassy in US says