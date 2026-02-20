Trump orders declassification of government files on UFOs and aliens

US President Donald Trump will order the release of government files related to extraterrestrial and alien life.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"Given the enormous interest that has been expressed, I will instruct the Secretary of Defense and other relevant departments and agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to extraterrestrial and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), as well as any other information related to these extremely complex but extremely interesting and important issues," the statement said.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, said in an interview that aliens are "real." At the same time, he noted that he had never seen any of them and that they were not "held in Area 51."

Trump accused him of disclosing classified information.

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