I’m not offering Iran anything, I’m not even talking to them. We have completely destroyed their nuclear facilities, - Trump

US President Donald Trump is not currently in contact with Iran.

He wrote about this on the social network truth social, Censor.NET reports.

He traditionally blamed his predecessors for alleged concessions to Iran.

"I'm not offering Iran anything, unlike Obama, who paid them billions of dollars for the stupid "path to the nuclear weapons deal" (which has already expired!), and I'm not even talking to them because we have completely DESTROYED their nuclear facilities."

Earlier, it was reported that the Trump administration is considering investing in Iran to bring the country back to negotiations on its nuclear programme. Trump himself said that he would lift sanctions against Iran if it was peaceful.

Earlier, CNN reported that, according to US intelligence, the strikes on Iran did not destroy its nuclear programme.

Prior to that, the media also reported that before the attack by US troops, a significant amount of equipment was present at the facilities, which could theoretically have taken out enriched uranium.

The US Department of Defence has launched a criminal investigation into the potential leak of a classified report by its Directorate of Intelligence (DIA). The report states that US strikes have not caused a significant rollback of Iran's nuclear programme.

