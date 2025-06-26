Pentagon launches investigation into leaked data on incomplete destruction of nuclear facilities in Iran

The US Department of Defence has launched a criminal investigation into the potential leak of a classified report by its Directorate of Intelligence (DIA). The report states that US strikes have not caused a significant rollback of Iran's nuclear programme.

"We're doing a leak investigation with the FBI right now because this information is for internal purposes, battle damage assessments," he explained at the NATO summit in The Hague on 25 June.

Hegseth also said that press reports detailing the findings are meant to "spin it to make the president look bad when this was an overwhelming success."

The publication notes that the US Secretary of Defence did not provide details of the investigation, but added that the conclusions of the DIA's analysis are "low confidence".

The Pentagon chief's comments came after US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the media reports fake news.

Hegseth believes that the damage to Iran's nuclear facilities was "moderate to severe".

"We believe far more likely [damage] severe and obliterated," he added.

Earlier, CNN reported that, according to US intelligence, the strikes on Iran had not destroyed its nuclear programme.