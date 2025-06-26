US National Intelligence Chief Gabbard confirms destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities

New intelligence data confirms that Iran's key nuclear facilities have been destroyed and their recovery will take years.

This was stated by the Director of National Intelligence of the United States Tulsi Gabbard, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The new intelligence confirms what the US president has repeatedly stated: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians decided to rebuild, they would have to completely restore all three sites (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan), which would likely take years.

Gabbard also criticised the information campaign of certain media outlets, accusing them of manipulation:

"The propaganda media used its usual tactic of selectively releasing parts of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (deliberately leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with 'low confidence') to try to undermine President Trump's decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women."

As reported, US President Donald Trump called CNN and The New York Times' reports that US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities failed to achieve their goals untrue.