US will eventually lift sanctions against Russia, - Putin’s special envoy Dmitriev
The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, believes that the United States will eventually lift sanctions against Russia.
He announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The US will eventually lift sanctions because sanctions on Russia cost US businesses $300+ billion," he said.
According to Dmitriev, the portfolio of potential American-Russian projects is reportedly worth over $14 trillion.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States and Russia could sign a $12 trillion economic cooperation package.
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