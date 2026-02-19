The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, believes that the United States will eventually lift sanctions against Russia.

He announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The US will eventually lift sanctions because sanctions on Russia cost US businesses $300+ billion," he said.

According to Dmitriev, the portfolio of potential American-Russian projects is reportedly worth over $14 trillion.

Read more: While war is ongoing, there is probably no reason to ease sanctions against Russia, - Czech Foreign Minister Macinka

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States and Russia could sign a $12 trillion economic cooperation package.

Read more: US will gradually lift sanctions against Russia after end of war, - Zelenskyy