EU demands Russia withdraw troops from Ukraine and neighbouring countries – Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has compiled a list of demands that the European Union should present to Russia as conditions for concluding a peace agreement. The list includes the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, and Georgia.

Censor.NET reports, citing ERR.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The document will also take centre stage at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, 23 February.

Key requirements of the peace agreement

The most important point is the requirement that Russia withdraw its troops from:

Ukraine

Belarus

Transnistria (Moldova)

Georgia

Armenia

In addition, nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus must be withdrawn.

Read more: Russia is dragging out negotiations and does not seek peace, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

According to one of the participants in the negotiations, it is important that flexibility be demonstrated not only by Ukraine but also by Russia.

Compliance with international law and reciprocity

The demands also state that a peace agreement must not conflict with international law and cannot override national legislation.

If the peace terms oblige Ukraine to reduce its army, a similar requirement must be imposed on Russia. Territories that Ukraine may potentially transfer to Russia cannot become de jure part of the Russian Federation.

Read more: IMF expects war to end in 2026, but there are risks

The EU also demands the introduction of entry bans for Russians who took part in the war, as well as unrestricted investigations into war crimes.