IMF expects war to end in 2026, but there are risks

The International Monetary Fund predicts that the active phase of the war could end in 2026.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, the Fund's report also provides for an alternative negative scenario.

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Two possible scenarios for how events might unfold

According to the IMF's baseline forecast, gradual stabilisation of the situation is possible as early as next year. At the same time, experts admit the risk of the fighting dragging on until 2028.

This scenario is being considered in the event of a deterioration in the security and economic situation.

The Fund emphasises that further developments will depend on a number of factors, including military dynamics, international support and overall macroeconomic stability.

Likelihood of the war ending

Despite pessimistic forecasts, Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff said that significant progress had been in the Geneva talks.

Read more: It is naive to believe that we are close to peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - Pavel