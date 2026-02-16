It is naive to believe that we are close to peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that those who expected a quick peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia were naive.

He stated this in an interview with Odkryto, as reported by Censor.NET.

What is known?

"If anyone expected that an agreement would be reached in the short term between Ukraine, European countries, the United States, and Russia, then they were certainly naive.

The fact that the positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States have converged or are already almost identical is a great success," the Czech leader believes.

Pavel believes that what is more important in the negotiation process is whether the warring parties have reached some kind of agreement.

"Russia has not yet shown any particular willingness to negotiate or compromise. So far, it is still insisting on its maximalist goals," said the Czech president.

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According to him, it is important to continue putting pressure on Russia, particularly political, financial, and economic pressure, while at the same time continuing to support Ukraine so that it does not find itself in a position that would be significantly less advantageous for starting negotiations.

"History teaches us that negotiations can only be successful when both sides are in a relatively advantageous position. If not, the side that has the upper hand will always feel the desire to continue the conflict rather than end it," he concluded.

What preceded it?