Three killed and two injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

Russian UAVs attacked the territory of the Malynivka community in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"One person was killed and two were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the territory of the Malynivka community in the Chuhuiv district," the report said.

As noted, the strikes caused destruction and a fire in a warehouse building of one of the civilian enterprises with an area of about 3,000 square metres.

Rescuers recovered fragments of one person's body from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Read more: Enemy launched missile strike on Kharkiv: high-rise buildings damaged

Search and rescue operations are ongoing

Despite the threat of repeated strikes, operational units of the State Emergency Service, sappers, canine team (K-9), community rescue officers, and firefighters from the volunteer fire brigade are working at the site. Firefighting and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Read more: Occupiers are trying to bypass Vovchansk to expand their control zone – Trehubov

Aftermath of the shelling





















