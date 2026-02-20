Three killed and two injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)
Russian UAVs attacked the territory of the Malynivka community in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"One person was killed and two were injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the territory of the Malynivka community in the Chuhuiv district," the report said.
As noted, the strikes caused destruction and a fire in a warehouse building of one of the civilian enterprises with an area of about 3,000 square metres.
Rescuers recovered fragments of one person's body from under the rubble of the destroyed building.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing
Despite the threat of repeated strikes, operational units of the State Emergency Service, sappers, canine team (K-9), community rescue officers, and firefighters from the volunteer fire brigade are working at the site. Firefighting and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Aftermath of the shelling
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