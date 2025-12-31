Occupiers are trying to bypass Vovchansk to expand their control zone – Trehubov

The situation in the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region remains relatively stable. However, Russian invaders are trying to bypass the city to expand their control zone.

Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, said this on air, Ukrinform reported, Censor.NET says.

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Enemy attempts to bypass the city

"If we take Vovchansk itself, the situation there is fairly stable. Our forces have entrenched along the river, and the Russians are not pushing further. The problem is rather that they are trying to go around, trying to apply pressure and expand their control zone, for example in Vilcha. They are being pushed out from there, they take losses, but they keep trying to move back in, infiltrating and trying to expand their presence there," Trehubov said.

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He added that the threat lies not so much in a direct attack on Vovchansk as in occupiers’ attempts to bypass the city through smaller nearby settlements.

The spokesman stressed that the only way to counter the enemy is to destroy its small infantry groups.

Background

Earlier, Trehubov said Russian troops had tried to infiltrate the village of Vilcha in the Vovchansk community, but Ukrainian forces repelled the occupiers and held the settlement.

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