"Coalition of Willing" meeting scheduled for February 24 – Élysée Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair a video conference of the "Coalition of the Willing" in support of Ukraine on Tuesday.

This was reported by the Élysée Palace, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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The meeting will take place on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to the French side, 35 countries will participate in the event. They are expected to reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine and helping to create conditions for a firm and lasting peace that will guarantee the security of both Ukraine and all of Europe.

Read more: Ukraine has agreed to multi-level plan to ensure ceasefire, - FT

Declaration on multinational forces

Earlier, on January 6, following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer signed a declaration of intent regarding the deployment of multinational forces.

The document provides for the creation of a legal framework for possible operations by partner countries' troops on the territory of Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

Read more: France will transfer 150 generators to Ukraine and allocate €71 million in energy support, - Shmyhal