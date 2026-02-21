Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia’s "shadow fleet"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against 225 captains of ships exporting Russian petroleum products, as well as companies linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

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Among the captains subject to sanctions are citizens of 11 countries, including Russia, India, and the Philippines.

"Monitoring of the situation in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas showed that these captains commanded ships of the Russian shadow fleet and transported oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the EU, G7, and other states," the OP reported.

Most of these vessels—188 tankers—are already subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

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Second package of sanctions: Russian companies and citizens

The second package of sanctions includes:

46 Russian citizens

2 Iranian citizens

44 Russian companies serving the Russian military-industrial complex

These are companies that supply, develop, manufacture, and repair equipment, electronic warfare systems, and spare parts for the Russian military-industrial complex.

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Their products are used in the manufacture of ballistic and cruise missiles, strike and reconnaissance drones, small arms, and ammunition.

Iran's role in the production of "Shaheds"

According to the OP, two Iranian citizens are involved in the supply of aircraft parts and components in circumvention of sanctions in the interests of the Iranian Aviation Industry Corporation, which is Russia's partner in the development and production of Shahed-type drones.