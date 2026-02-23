Missile strike on Kharkiv: consequences are being clarified (updated)

On the morning of 23 February, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv is under enemy missile attack.

The consequences are being clarified," the statement said.

Later, Terekhov reported a strike on the Osnovianskyi district.

"Be careful — the missile attack on Kharkiv is continuing.

There is information about one person wounded in the Osnovianskyi district," the statement said.

What preceded it?

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night. An industrial infrastructure facility was damaged, a 33-year-old man was killed, and another was wounded.

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