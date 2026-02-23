EU has extended sanctions against Russia for one year, until 24 February 2027

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for a year for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU.

What is known?

"As long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental norms of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations, or international humanitarian law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all measures imposed by the Union," the decision states.

Yes, the sanctions have been extended until February 24, 2027.

The decision will take effect on February 24, 2026, on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Read more: US and Russia have same demand for Ukraine to end war – to leave Donbas, - Zelenskyy