Von der Leyen, Costa and leaders of several EU countries arrive in Kyiv (updated). PHOTOS

Today, 24 February 2026, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

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Sybiha welcomed EU leaders in the capital

As noted, Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed von der Leyen and Costa in Kyiv.

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24 February divided European history into "before" and "after"

"Welcome to Kyiv, dear allies, and thank you for supporting Ukraine today and throughout four years of Russia's brutal full-scale war. I was delighted to welcome European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa to Kyiv. 24 February 2022 forever divided European history into 'before' and 'after'. It is symbolic that EU leaders are with us on this day," he said.









Read more: Von der Leyen to visit Kyiv in February at Zelenskyy’s invitation

In addition, as noted, Sybiha welcomed the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight in Kyiv.

"We are delighted to welcome the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight, our true and close allies in defending freedom, justice and truth. We thank Estonia, Latvia, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway for your unwavering and steadfast support for Ukraine and our shared European values and principles," the minister added.











Sybiha also welcomed Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman to Kyiv.

"I was delighted to welcome our Croatian friends, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and my colleague Gordan Grlić-Radman, to Kyiv. We are grateful to our friendly neighbour Croatia for its support and solidarity. Thank you for being with us on this symbolic day," he added.