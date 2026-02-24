Couple who agreed to register Starlink for occupiers detained: they face life imprisonment, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Counterintelligence and cyber experts from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have exposed two Ukrainian citizens in the Odesa region who were recruited by the enemy to illegally register Starlink systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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According to the investigation, the suspects were two residents of Izmail: a 36-year-old unemployed man and his 28-year-old unemployed partner. They came to the attention of the Russians through Telegram channels offering "easy money".









What did the investigation establish?

As noted, representatives of the aggressor state offered the perpetrators $30 for each illegal registration of a Starlink terminal used by representatives of the Russian Federation.

In order to activate as many of these devices as possible, the suspects tried to recruit other people into the scheme. In particular, it was established that they were going to recruit local drug addicts to "go to the Administrative Services Centre".

Read more: Enemy has reduced drone attacks after Starlink restrictions in Pokrovsk direction, - 59th SAB

How were the recruits detained?

"SSU officers acted pre-emptively and detained both recruits. During searches, mobile phones with evidence of working for the enemy were seized from them. Among other things, the suspects' electronic devices contained correspondence with Russian curators, instructions on how to legalise the equipment, and agreements on how to receive payment," the statement said.

What do they face?

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law by a group of persons acting in collusion).

The article provides for punishment in the form of life imprisonment.

Both suspects have been remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

SSU warning

"The SSU reminds that helping ruscists register Starlink terminals is a criminal offence. The enemy acts both directly, posting advertisements with corresponding requests for registration on the Internet, and resorting to manipulation. In particular, they pose as Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "purchased Starlink with their own funds and are currently unable to register it," so they turn to Ukrainian citizens for "help."

The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and not to fall for such provocations," the statement said.

Read more: After blocking Starlink, Russians intensified their strikes with KABs: more than 100 per day, - Southern Defence Forces.