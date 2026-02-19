After blocking Starlink, Russians intensified their strikes with KABs: more than 100 per day, - Southern Defence Forces.

Russian troops are using more than a hundred guided aerial bombs per day against Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces.

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He stressed that due to the blocking of Starlink for Russians, the number of drone strikes on Ukrainian military positions has decreased. Instead, the occupiers are using more than a hundred guided aerial bombs per day.

"The number of drone strikes and drop drones has decreased, so the enemy is using guided aerial bombs. The enemy is trying to use them to destroy our positions and existing buildings in order to continue their assault operations," Voloshyn said.

Read more: Starlink verification is now available at Nova Poshta and Ukrposhta branches - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Disconnection of Starlink for Russians

On 25 January, radio technology expert Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.

Later, Defence Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, together with SpaceX, was addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.

Watch more: Russian generals said that Starlink was not needed by Russian army: "It was used to mislead enemy". VIDEO