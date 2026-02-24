Pistorius criticised Trump for his approach to Putin and Russia’s war against Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has criticised US President Donald Trump for his approach to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Pistorius expressed the view that Trump had negatively impacted efforts to end the fighting by sending the wrong signals.

"Unfortunately, the American president influenced the course of the war and Putin’s self-confidence when he rolled out the red carpet and greeted him like a friend in Alaska, while at the same time completely withdrawing from supporting Ukraine militarily," Pistorius said on Deutschlandfunk radio.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also suggested that Trump made an early tactical mistake in the peace negotiations when he ruled out Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Pistorius promised to maintain Berlin's military and financial support for Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia's invasion has turned into a "war of attrition."

"There’s scarcely any meaningful movement on the battlefield. What is much worse, though, is that while Putin pretends to negotiate, a war of terror against Ukrainian civilians is raging. That’s why it’s so important that we don’t ease off in our support for Ukraine. And when you look at the state of Russia’s economy, now is exactly the right time to stay the course," Pistorius said.

Read more: Trump wants to hold grand ceremony to sign peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - CNN