Russia’s "enemies" are preparing to blow up gas pipelines in Black Sea to disrupt negotiations with Ukraine, - Putin
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had allegedly received "operational information" about a possible attack on the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea, which could disrupt the "negotiation process."
His statement is quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency, according to Censor.NET.
What did the dictator say?
"We are talking about a possible explosion of our gas systems at the bottom of the Black Sea –– the so-called "Turkish Stream" and "Blue Stream." They cannot calm down," Putin said.
The Russian dictator also says that "opponents" are trying to "stage a provocation" in order to "undermine" what has been achieved at the negotiating table.
Putin claims that "opponents are unable to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia".
"It's not working out. But they want it so badly, they can't live without it, or think they can't. They absolutely must defeat Russia, so they're looking for any way, any way at all, anything. They'll push themselves to some extreme limit, then regret it," he added.
More about "Turkish Stream"
- The Turkish Stream is the only transit route for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine decided not to renew its five-year transit agreement with Moscow, which expired on January 1, 2025.
- In addition to Turkey, Serbia, Hungary, and Slovakia are among the countries receiving gas via Turkish Stream.
- Russia also exports gas to Europe in liquefied form by tanker and is the EU's second-largest supplier after the United States.
- As reported, Russia supplied approximately 63.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via various routes in 2022. In 2023, this volume decreased sharply by 55.6% to 28.3 billion cubic meters, but in 2024, it increased to approximately 32 billion cubic meters.
- At the peak of its growth in 2018-2019, annual gas flows to Europe reached between 175 and 180 billion cubic meters.
- On January 1, 2025, the transit agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz expired, prompting Ukraine to halt the transit of Russian gas through its territory.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, saying that this was one of Russia's biggest defeats.
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