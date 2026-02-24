Russia’s "enemies" are preparing to blow up gas pipelines in Black Sea to disrupt negotiations with Ukraine, - Putin

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia had allegedly received "operational information" about a possible attack on the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea, which could disrupt the "negotiation process."

His statement is quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency, according to Censor.NET.

What did the dictator say?

"We are talking about a possible explosion of our gas systems at the bottom of the Black Sea –– the so-called "Turkish Stream" and "Blue Stream." They cannot calm down," Putin said.

The Russian dictator also says that "opponents" are trying to "stage a provocation" in order to "undermine" what has been achieved at the negotiating table.

Putin claims that "opponents are unable to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia".

"It's not working out. But they want it so badly, they can't live without it, or think they can't. They absolutely must defeat Russia, so they're looking for any way, any way at all, anything. They'll push themselves to some extreme limit, then regret it," he added.

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