In Kherson, one person killed and 9 injured, including 7 municipal workers

Russian troops continue shelling the Kherson region — on 24 February, one person was killed and another 11 were injured. The enemy used artillery, mortars and FPV drones, striking civilian infrastructure and residents of the region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor’s offices, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Article 438 Parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 24 February 2026, Russian army forces continued shelling settlements in the region with artillery and mortar weapons and also attacked with various types of drones.

"As of 5:30 p.m., it has been recorded that as a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and another 11 sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement reads.

Kherson

At around 09:00 a.m., the occupiers used an FPV drone. As a result of this attack, a municipal enterprise employee sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Later, with a 15-minute interval, artillery shelling of the regional center took place — two civilian men were wounded.

During the day, while cleaning one of the streets in Kherson and loading garbage into a truck bed, an unknown object exploded. As a result, seven employees of the municipal enterprise carrying out the work were injured.

Read more: Four people injured in hostile attack on bus in Kherson region

Sablukivka

In Sablukivka, a woman was wounded after accidentally stepping on a petal mine.

Sofiivka

One more person was injured in the village of Sofiivka — the enemy directed an FPV drone at a vehicle leaving the settlement.

Private houses, apartment buildings and vehicles were also damaged.

Read more: Invaders shelled 37 settlements in Kherson region: 8 people were injured