Ukraine in UN Security Council: We will never agree to territorial concessions

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariana Betsa, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, stressed that Kyiv will not make any territorial compromises with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Ukrinform".

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Russia feels it can act with impunity

"The Russian regime and its accomplices will not stop on their own. Russia feels impunity because it has not yet suffered the appropriate consequences for its crimes," she stressed.

According to Betsa, despite the peaceful efforts of the US and European partners, Moscow continues to use the negotiation process to cover up the war.

"The Kremlin insists that Ukraine leave its sovereign territory to allow Russia to occupy it... The sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are fundamental principles of the UN Charter," she stressed.

Read more: Russia will continue war until Ukraine agrees to "realistic peace terms," - Nebenzya at UN

Sanctions

The Deputy Minister called on the international community to mobilize resources to stop the aggressor, strengthen sanctions, provide Ukraine with additional defense capabilities and security guarantees, and ensure that Russia is held accountable for the damage it has caused.

Territorial concessions

"We will never recognize the occupation. We will never agree to territorial concessions. We will never give up our freedom," Betsa emphasized.

She noted that Ukraine's goal is "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law." At the same time, "every state must be confident that its sovereignty is respected, its people are safe, and aggression is punished."

Read more: Territorial issues should only be resolved at meeting with Putin, - Zelenskyy