Russia shelled more than 30 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region: four people killed and others wounded. PHOTO

Four people were killed and two more were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In total, the occupiers carried out 643 strikes on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the course of the day.

See more: Russia launched eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia: five people wounded, including child (updated)

Shelling during the day

Russian troops carried out 12 air strikes on Zarichne, Liubytske, Barvinivka, Zalyvne, Novosoloshyne, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Bilohiria, and Dolynka.

401 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novotroitske, Tavriiske, Tersianka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zahirne, Krynychne, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Yehorivka, Verbove, and Levadne.

Seven MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Prymorske and Lukianivske.

223 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Stepnohirsk, Prymorsky, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Krynychne, and Dobropillia.

Read more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district: 6-year-old child injured

Consequences

There were 218 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.