Due to enemy shelling, there are power outages in 4 regions, hourly outages are in effect, - Ministry of Energy
Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions remain without electricity.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.
The elimination of damage consequences continues
Where the security situation allows, specialists are already working to repair the damage. Work is continuing around the clock to restore power and get equipment back up and running as quickly as possible.
Power outage schedules are in effect
"Today, most regions are forced to implement hourly power cuts, while businesses are subject to power restriction schedules. Emergency power cuts have been implemented in some regions," added the Ministry of Energy.
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