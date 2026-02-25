Russia has been attacking "Naftogaz" facilities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions for two days: there is destruction, about 60 drones have been used

Russia has been deliberately attacking "Naftogaz" Group facilities for two days, causing destruction.

This was reported by "Naftogaz", according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

For two days, strikes on gas storage facilities and production facilities in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions have been ongoing.

In total, the enemy has used about 60 strike drones.

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Elimination of consequences

It is noted that there is damage.

"As soon as the security situation allows, the company's specialists, together with the State Emergency Service, will assess the consequences and begin to eliminate them," said Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

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Response and recovery efforts will begin as soon as the security situation stabilizes.