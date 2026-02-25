Georgia has extended Ukrainians’ right to stay in country for one year

The government of Georgia has extended the right of Ukrainian citizens to stay in the country without a visa for one year.

This is reported by Sova, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to the resolution, Ukrainian citizens who entered and stayed in Georgia before February 24, 2025, will have their right to stay extended until February 24, 2027.

Staying in Georgia

Prior to the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukrainians could stay in Georgia without a visa for only one year.

According to the decree of the Georgian Prime Minister dated April 23, 2024, the terms of visa-free entry and stay of Ukrainian citizens in Georgia were extended to 3 years. However, last year's decree reduced the term of their visa-free stay in the country to 1 year.

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