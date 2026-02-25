Zelenskyy confers Brigadier General rank on Denys Prokopenko, commander of 1st Corps of NGU "Azov"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred the military rank of Brigadier General upon Denys (Redis) Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov."
The relevant Decree No. 195/2026 has been published on the website of the Head of State, Censor.NET reports.
Conferring the rank of Brigadier General
"The military rank of Brigadier General is hereby conferred upon Colonel Denys Hennadiyovych Prokopenko—commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov'," the decree states.
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