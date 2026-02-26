Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on 26 February: fires in high-rise buildings and shopping centres. Nine injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 26 February, Russian troops launched 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Seven people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Russian troops hit at least five targets in Zaporizhzhia.

The shelling caused fires in a high-rise building and a shopping centre. In addition, private and multi-storey buildings and another shopping centre were damaged.

Updated

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia, 19 apartment buildings, four private houses, and non-residential buildings were damaged.

The strikes also caused a loss of heat supply in more than 500 houses in three districts of the city.

"The number of victims of the Russian strike last night has risen to nine," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

See more: Russia launched eight strikes on Zaporizhzhia: five people wounded, including child (updated)

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