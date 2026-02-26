EU produces more than 2 million shells per year and continues to supply them to Ukraine, - Kubilius

Europe has reached a production rate of 2 million rounds of ammunition per year. Deliveries to Ukraine are proceeding according to schedule.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Affairs Andrius Kubilius in a brief interview with "Interfax-Ukraine".

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"Europe is actively increasing production. At the beginning of the war, this was a big problem. Now we produce more than two million shells per year. Long-range ammunition is a more specific task, but we believe that we will be able to solve this issue as well," he stressed.

At the same time, Kubilius stressed that the priority challenge remains the shortage of missiles for Ukraine's air defense.

Read more: Ukraine received 4.4 million shells under "Czech initiative" – Pavel

What preceded it?

In December 2025, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that the EU's goal of supplying two million large-caliber ammunition rounds to Ukraine in 2025 had been achieved on time.

Read more: EU should transfer more missiles to Ukraine - Kubilius